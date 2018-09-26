ODESSA, TX (FOX Carolina) -
A Texas man accused of assaulting a 14-month-old child and covering her mouth and eyes with super glue has been arrested, according to the Odessa Police Department.
Police announced Monday that Johnnie Lee Carter, 29, had been arrested.
On September 18, police asked for the public’s help in tracking Carter down. He was wanted for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.
According to Dallas News, the assault happened ten days earlier. The newspaper reported Carter had choked the 1-year-old with one hand and punched her head and ribs with the other before putting super glue on her face because she was crying.
