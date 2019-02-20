Click here for updates on this story
TEMPE, Ariz. (KNXV) -- Tempe police say two young girls were hurt last week after being poked by a syringe that a 6-year-old student found.
The incident occurred at Scales Elementary School early in the afternoon on February 14, police say.
A 6-year-old boy reportedly found a syringe and used it to poke and scratch two other kids.
One of the students received an abrasion to her face and the other student had what appeared to be a puncture mark on her arm.
The students were checked out by the school nurse and released to their parents.
Tempe police Sgt. Ron Elcock said it was reported that no needle was attached to the syringe.
There’s no word on where the syringe was found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.