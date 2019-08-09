(FOX Carolina) -- Police officers in Colorado are offering insight into what can happen when a bear finds it's way into your vehicle.
Admittedly, this may happen more in Colorado, but mountain area residents should take extra caution to this tale.
The Snowmass Police Department took to social media, with photos of the incident. A bear had gotten through an unlocked door, then closed the door behind.
The bear had a hard time getting out.
Police officers say unfortunately insurance usually does not cover this.
MORE NEWS
Have you seen this truck? Deputies say $6,000 reward being offered for information on Seneca larceny case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.