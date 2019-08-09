Bear destroys car
(FOX Carolina) -- Police officers in Colorado are offering insight into what can happen when a bear finds it's way into your vehicle. 

Admittedly, this may happen more in Colorado, but mountain area residents should take extra caution to this tale.

The Snowmass Police Department took to social media, with photos of the incident. A bear had gotten through an unlocked door, then closed the door behind.

The bear had a hard time getting out. 

Police officers say unfortunately insurance usually does not cover this. 

