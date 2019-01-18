Click here for updates on this story
Berks County, PA (WPMT) -- A police request for volunteers to drink to the point of inebriation has gone viral.
The Kutztown Borough Police Department posted a request for three volunteers to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation for officer’s field sobriety training exercise simulating DUI traffic stops.
The message said that volunteers would be provided free hard liquor during the training, and required that volunteers be in good health, between the ages of 25 and 40, with no history of drug or alcohol abuse.
Little did they know, they’d have no problem finding volunteers, as the post went viral across social media.
After receiving nearly 1,500 shares and over 800 comments, the department posted the following comment on its page, thanking the surplus of volunteers.
"THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR INTEREST IN HELPING US OUT! WE HAVE HAD AN OVERWHELMING RESPONSE FOR THIS AND AT THIS POINT WE HAVE ENOUGH VOLUNTEERS FOR THIS TRAINING!
THOSE WHO ARE SELECTED WILL BE CONTACTED BY CHIEF SUMMERS!"
