LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) -- Las Vegas police are asking for help to locate two men who are accused of beating a man and pulling out a gun after being asked to pick up their dog's waste.
The incident happened at Paul Meyer Park located near Buffalo and Tropicana on Sunday, Jan. 20.
13 Action News contacted the victims who were still too shaken to speak on camera about the situation.
The couple said they were taking a jog at the park near their home.
They had left their cell phones and their own dogs at home while they were out.
The couple said they were near Frank Kim Elementary School when they noticed the men with an adult male pit bull, and a golden retriever puppy.
The couple said they saw the men not picking up after the dogs and went over to offer them a dog waste bag.
Moments later, the couple said the men went on the attack and one of them drew a gun.
The couple said the men also threw punches.
The male half of the couple said he was hit in the eye and jaw.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video running away from the park after the attack.
The victim said he was bruised and was able to flag down a passerby for help.
"I think its a horrible situation and it's not supposed to happen," said Alex Vladimirov.
Vladimirov and his dog Dante visit the park often and said they have never had a problem.
"It's not supposed to happen, especially on Sundays when there's a lot of kids over here, it's a horrible situation," added Vladimirov.
The couple reported the incident to police and gave investigators a detailed description of the men.
Suspect 1:
5'8"
30's
Brunette hair
Short trimmed beard
Glock handgun (short barrel)
Had grey male pit bull
Athletic build
May have Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, or boxing training
Suspect 2:
5'6"
Blonde/Brunette beard
Had knife or gun
26-30's
Had golden retriever puppy
Grey hoodie, sports clothes
May have Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, or boxing training
