SHAW, MS (FOX Carolina) - News outlets in Mississippi report one person is in custody after police found a baby had been stabbed and baked in an oven.
Police made the gruesome discovery Monday evening at a home in Shaw, which is western Mississippi near the Arkansas border, according to WNDU.
Police have not released the age of the baby and are still unsure when the crime occurred, WTVA reported.
One person was taken into custody. That person’s relationship to the baby has not yet been released.
