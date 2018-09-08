In this image released by the White House, then-CIA director Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, during a 2018 East weekend trip. President Donald Trump revealed more information about Pompeo's secret trip to North Korea, saying Pompeo wasn't supposed to meet with Kim, but that they ended up talking for more than an hour. Pompeo, who won Senate confirmation April 26, to become secretary of state, was the most senior U.S. official to meet a North Korean leader since 2000. (White House via AP)