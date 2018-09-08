US North Korea

In this image released by the White House, then-CIA director Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, during a 2018 East weekend trip. President Donald Trump revealed more information about Pompeo's secret trip to North Korea, saying Pompeo wasn't supposed to meet with Kim, but that they ended up talking for more than an hour. Pompeo, who won Senate confirmation April 26, to become secretary of state, was the most senior U.S. official to meet a North Korean leader since 2000. (White House via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) has received the letter that President Donald Trump has said he was expecting from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon).

A State Department official is confirming that Pompeo has the letter. It's not immediately clear whether it's been delivered to Trump.

Pompeo returned early Friday from India. Trump was in Montana and the Dakotas on Friday before a late return to the White House.

The official wasn't authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive diplomacy between the U.S. and North Korea and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump has said Kim's recent statement that he wants to denuclearize North Korea during Trump's tenure as president was "a very positive statement."

