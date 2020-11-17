2018 Firefly Music Festival - Day 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Lil Wayne has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an offense that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Documents filed Tuesday in Miami federal court say the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had a gun and ammunition on Dec. 23 of last year despite knowing he had the previous felony. Authorities say Carter acknowledged owning the gold-plated handgun after his luggage was searched upon arriving in Miami on a private plane. Carter's attorney says he's not a dangerous person and never used or brandished the weapon.

