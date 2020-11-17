ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Lil Wayne has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an offense that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Documents filed Tuesday in Miami federal court say the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had a gun and ammunition on Dec. 23 of last year despite knowing he had the previous felony. Authorities say Carter acknowledged owning the gold-plated handgun after his luggage was searched upon arriving in Miami on a private plane. Carter's attorney says he's not a dangerous person and never used or brandished the weapon.
Rapper Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida
- By CURT ANDERSON AP Legal Affairs Writer
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular
Articles
- Laurens County coroner identifies five victims of deadly accident
- Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Anderson road to get juice for children, victim identified
- Troopers: Man charged with DUI after deadly I-85 wreck in Spartanburg Co. involving multiple vehicles
- Police ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect accused of assaulting loss prevention officer at Anderson Walmart
- Tanner says Muschamp brought great culture to football program, but it was time to move on
- Upstate baby born with rare disorder fighting to live
- Ga. Secretary of State says 2,600 Georgia ballots were uncounted, will 'change the margin by around 800 votes'
- Three new Chipotle restaurants coming to the Upstate, all featuring new Chipotlane
- Man sentenced to prison for killing 3 people during meeting about gun sale, shooting another person who tried to help victims 6 times
- Former SC. Gov. Sanford calls on fellow Republicans to condemn Pres. Trump's 'dangerous cling to power' after losing re-election
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.