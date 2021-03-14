Saints-Brees Retires

File-This Feb. 7, 2010, file photo shows New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrating with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Saints' 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami. Brees, the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing, has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

 Julie Jacobson

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints record-setting quarterback Drew Brees has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans. The 42-year-old quarterback announced his decision on Sunday on a social media post. It comes after Brees won nine of 12 regular-season starts while completing 70.5% of his passes in 2020. He came back from multiple rib fractures and won a wild-card round playoff game before New Orleans' season ended with a divisional-round playoff loss Tampa Bay. Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing with 80,358. Brees' 571 career touchdown passes rank second behind Tom Brady's 581.

