Rescue teams are searching for survivors after an avalanche buried skiers at a Swiss ski resort

At least two people were injured Thursday and several buried in snow when an avalanche hit a ski resort in the Swiss Alps.
The avalanche started at approximately 10:50 a.m. local time and struck a slope at the SkiArena resort in Andermatt, Switzerland, police said. The slope runs from the Schneehüenerstock mountain peak to the Oberalp Pass.
Andermatt is approximately 68 miles south of Zurich.
Six people were rescued or freed themselves from the snow. The two people with minor injuries were flown to the Uri Cantonal Hospital, police said.
Rescue teams are searching the area for more skiers who may have been on the slopes when the avalanche began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.