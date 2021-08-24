LONDON (AP) — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watt has died at the age of 80, according to his publicist.
Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family." The drummer provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones' songs for more than half a century.
The publicist said, "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."
