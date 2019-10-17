FILE - This Nov. 13, 2012 file photo provided by the family via The Washington Post shows Noah Pozner, 6, killed in the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Newtown, Conn. Pozner’s family has submitted a detailed proposal to a White House task force that proposes a range of reforms, including federal grants for public schools to undergo reviews to improve security and requiring gun owners to lock up their weapons in their homes if the guns could be accessed by mentally ill or dangerous people. (AP Photo/Family Photo, File)