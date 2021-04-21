Rep. Cezar McKnight sits at a desk in the House chamber at the South Carolina Statehouse Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. A House committee Tuesday, April 20, 2021 approved a bill that would add South Carolina to a list of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Rep. McKnight said as a Black man, he could not approve of a process that could “change the very fabric of the united states of America.” (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, file)