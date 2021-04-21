COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A House committee has approved a bill that would add South Carolina to a list of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The 14-8 vote in the House Judiciary Committee came after arguments from Black lawmakers who fear the open-ended process could remove amendments that ended slavery and secured African American voting rights and citizenship. A conservative lawmaker worried religious freedom and gun rights could be at stake. The convention has never been used since the Constitution's ratification in 1788. About 15 other states have passed similar resolutions. The U.S. Constitution requires two-thirds, or 34, states to call the convention.
MORE NEWS: Lyrid meteor shower peaks predawn April 22. Here's how to watch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.