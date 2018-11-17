Scientists find first-ever Oregon dinosaur bone

Click here for updates on this story
Eugene, OR (KPTV) -- University of Oregon scientists have found the first confirmed dinosaur bone in Oregon.
The scientists found it in eastern Oregon near Mitchell.
The University says it’s a rare find because the state was underwater for most of the dinosaur age.
The toe bone belonged to a bi-pedal plant eater and is estimated to date back 103 million years, according to scientists.
An earth sciences professor found the bone preserved in marine rocks. He
