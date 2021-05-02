Iran ramps up uranium enrichment and seizes tanker as tensions rise with US

A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility.

 ATTA KENARE/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV is reporting that deals have been reached to release prisoners with Western ties held in Iran. The state TV report on Sunday quoted an anonymous official. The official said a deal made between the U.S. and Tehran will see a prisoner swap in exchange for the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian funds. Washington did not immediately acknowledge any deal. State TV also quoted the official saying a deal had been reached for the United Kingdom to pay 400 million pounds to see the release of a British-Iranian woman. The U.K. did not immediately acknowledge any such deal.

MORE NEWS: 2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.