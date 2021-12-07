Statue of Confederate general removed from perch off I-65 in TN

Click here for updates on this story
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A controversial statue is being removed from its perch alongside I-65 in Crieve Hall on Tuesday.
For over 20 years, Bill Dorris kept a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest on his private property, along with flags representing the Confederate states.
Dorris has since passed away. The statue has been a continuous subject of debate in recent years, following the removal or relocation of many historical monuments around the country.
In July, a bust of General Forrest was one of three that were removed from Tennessee’s capitol building, spurring further debate on the future of Dorris’ statue off I-65.
The statue, along with the flags, was erected in the late 1990s. Dorris has said he purposely placed the statue in plane view of the Interstate to remind Tennesseans, and visitors to Tennessee, of the area’s history.
Activists have vandalized the monument over the years, with the most recent attempt leaving the word “monster” on the side Forrest’s horse.
In September, Middle Tennessee State University voted unanimously in favor of gaining permission from the state to remove Nathan Bedford Forrest’s name from its Army ROTC building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.