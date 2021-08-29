KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says a U.S. military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.
Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday. U.S. military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighborhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport Sunday as the U.S. evacuation there winds down following the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country, killing a child.
The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.
MORE NEWS: Afghan police: Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child
