In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., the military side of Kabul's international airport is seen as a military flight taxing on the tarmac Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)