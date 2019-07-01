Click here for updates on this story
NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) -- A new law that prohibits drivers from holding their phones in Tennessee goes into effect today.
The driving with cell phones ban is just one of many new laws that went into effect July 1 . However, hands-free or Bluetooth calls will still be allowed.
The goal of this bill is to cut back on distracted driving collisions. Tennessee ranks the highest when it comes to distracted driving deaths, according to a study .
If you're caught breaking the law, you could up $50 the first time, $100 for the third or for causing a wreck, and $200 in active work or school zones.
Police suggest having someone else text for you and if you need to use your GPS, just put in directions early.
Another good idea is a mount your phone just like this or you can always put it to the side in a cup holder.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.