Helen Keller, deaf and blind student, lecturer and fund-raiser, poses in New York on Jan. 8, 1946. Miss Keller was born in Tuscumbia, Ala., on June 27, 1880. She was taught by Anne Mansfield Sullivan, (Mrs. J.A. Macy) and earned a Bachelor's degree at Radcliff in 1904, and an L.L.D.from Glascow U. in 1932. Her deafness and blindness was due to a childhood accident. She lectured in U.S., Canada and Europe. Biind ‘Achievement Prize” of $5,000 in 1931 for raising $1,000,000 for the blind Gold Key. Nat. Edn. Assn. 1938. (AP Photo/RK)