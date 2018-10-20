Payton Summons "passed naturally" after her heart stopped beating on its own Friday around 8:30 p.m., while she was still on the ventilator that had become the crux of a legal battle between her parents and a Texas hospital, her family's attorney said.
"The family is saddened by her loss but are glad she passed naturally," Justin Moore told CNN on Saturday.
The 9-year-old girl, who had been declared brain-dead, was at the center of an ongoing court dispute between a Fort Worth hospital, which wanted to remove her from the ventilator, and her parents, who wanted to keep her on the machine.
A judge this week ruled in favor of her parents' request to have a temporary restraining order against the hospital extended.
Payton was not removed from the ventilator, Moore said.
