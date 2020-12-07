FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. Universal Music Publishing Group is buying legendary singer Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs. The company said Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, that the deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)