Former President George H.W. Bush, right, looks on as former President Bill Clinton speaks during the opening plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting Wednesday, Sept 24, 2008 in New York. They are joining forces again to help out the victims of Hurricane Ike.The former presidents first teamed up to raise $11 million for tsunami victims, then worked to raise private money to help victims of hurricanes Katrina and Rita. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)