(FOX Carolina) — A toddler in Minnesota had his driving privileges revoked after going on a joyride, deputies posted on social media.
Chisago County Sheriff's Office says the 2-and-a-half year old wanted to go back to the county fair.
So, the little boy hopped on his battery powered John Deere tractor and took off.
Dispatchers got a call about the missing boy and a deputy at the fair found the toddler just minutes later.
His home was only about a block away from the fair and the little boy could see the rides from his house. So he drove his little John Deere down the sidewalk and through a back gate at the fair, deputies say
That where the deputy found him and when dad got there, he removed the battery from the boy's tractor.
