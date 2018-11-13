(Fox Carolina) TripAdvisor has announced the launch of its new site just in time for the holiday season, the company informed in a press release.
Starting today, travelers searching the new TripAdvisor for places to go, things to do, and where to stay or eat can discover helpful recommendations and advice from the people and experts they have chosen to follow. They can then easily save and share ideas to plan and book their perfect trip.
A new feature called “Trips” enables travelers to collaborate with others by saving, organizing, sharing and creating lists or in-depth guides highlighting their favorite hotels, restaurants, and experiences in a particular destination.
The new TripAdvisor provides travelers with great content from the people, brands and influence's they rely on for travel and in-destination advice before and during their trip.
