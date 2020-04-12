UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted due to "persistent" Covid-19 symptoms, a Downing Street spokesman said Sunday.
"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," he said.
Chequers is the official country residence of British prime ministers.
"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received," the spokesman added.
This is a developing story.
