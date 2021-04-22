WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell last week to 547,000, a new low since the pandemic struck and a further encouraging sign that layoffs are slowing on the strength of an improving job market.
The Labor Department said Thursday that applications declined 39,000 from a revised 586,000 a week earlier.
Weekly jobless claims are down sharply from a peak of 900,000 in early January. But they're still far above the roughly 250,000 level that prevailed before the viral outbreak ripped through the economy in March of last year.
