A Georgia woman is suing after she served jail time for a drug charge due to a roadside drug test falsely labeling a bag of blue cotton candy as methamphetamine.
WMAZ reports Dasha Fincher spent almost four months in jail for meth trafficking and possession of meth with intent to distribute charges.
Fincher filed a lawsuit against Monroe County, two deputies that arrested her during a traffic stop, and the company that manufactured the drug test.
According to WMAZ, Fincher was pulled over by deputies on Dec. 31, 2016, due to dark window tints that authorities later admitted were legal.
Deputies noticed a large open plastic bag inside her car that they believed could possibly be drugs, but she claimed it contained blue cotton candy.
A roadside field test labeled the substance inside the bag as meth instead of cotton candy, according to deputies.
Fincher was arrested on drug charges, but in March 2017, Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab tests discovered the substance inside the bag was indeed cotton candy, WMAZ reports.
The lawsuit claims the test called Nark II, manufactured by Sirchie Acquisitions, has a history of false positive results.
The lawsuit filed by Fincher is still pending.
