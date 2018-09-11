Elizabeth Smart Kidnapper

FILE - This April 8, 2016, file photo, provided by Utah State Prison shows Wanda Barzee. Barzee, a woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap then-Utah teenager Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home in 2002, refused to attend a hearing Tuesday, June 12, 2018, before the state parole board that could have helped her get out of prison earlier. (Utah State Prison via AP, File)

(FOX Carolina) The woman who played a vital role in kidnapping Elizabeth Smart will be released from prison.

Utah Board of Pardons and Parole announced Tuesday that the 72-year-old was not given credit for her time served in federal prison. 

Barzee admitted to helping her husband kidnap the then 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City bedroom in 2002. 

In 2010, Barzee was sentenced to 15 years in Utah State prison for aggravated kidnapping. 

She will be released from on September 19. 

