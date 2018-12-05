(FOX Carolina) World Wrestling Entertainment expressed its sadness on Wednesday to People Magazine, a Meredith Corporation, over the loss of the late Dynamite Kid.
Thomas Billington, from Lancashire, England, pursued a sports entertainment career as a means to avoid life as a coal miner. Although somewhat undersized, he possessed ferocity and determination that earned him the nickname The Dynamite Kid, reports the WWE.
Billington joined the WWE in 1984 with his cousin, Davey Boy Smith, and formed one of the most popular tag teams of their era, says WWE officials.
WWE has extended its condolences to Billington's family, friends and fans.
