HENNEPINCOUNTY , MN (FOX Carolina) - A Minnesota grandmother was arrested after police said she shot her grandson over a dispute about him putting glassware on her furniture, according to the Star Tribune.
75-year-old Helen Washington reportedly told her grandson over and over to stop putting his cup of tea on the furniture. On October 12, that dispute led to gunfire.
The bullet, fired from a .38 Special struck her grandson in the thigh.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office charged Washington with second degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Washington was released from jail on a conditional release and has ordered an evaluation to determine if she is competent to stand trial.
(0) comments
