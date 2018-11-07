(CNN) -- On Tuesday, November 6th, Maria Valles de Bonilla appeared at the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services office near the nation's capital, sporting her new blue dress, to be made a citizen.
She sat in the front row of the ceremony room, her great-granddaughter, 7-year-old Asia, leaning against her wheelchair as they waited for the event to start.
Three generations of her family: children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, drove through pouring rain that drenched northern Virginia on Tuesday to get her there on time. One daughter flew in from California.
Originally from El Salvador, she became a permanent resident of the United States about six years ago, after one of her sons sponsored her. Six of Valles' children live in the United States. Most of them are citizens, too. Becoming a US citizen had been a dream of Valles' for years.
On Tuesday, immigrants from about a dozen other countries joined Valles in the Washington district office as she took the oath and covered her heart during the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.
Valles isn't the oldest person to become a naturalized US citizen. That record belongs to a Turkish immigrant who was 117 when she took the oath in Los Angeles in 1997.
"Even if you're not that young, you can do it," Valles said after Tuesday's ceremony. "I did it at this age."
