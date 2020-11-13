A currency trader mends an old and worn 2 dollar bill at a busy market in Harare, in this Monday, Oct, 26, 2020 photo. Worn out or shredded by rats, one dollar notes are king in Zimbabwe, beset by a continuing economic crisis. Crisp new notes are not coming into Zimbabwe, so enterprising traders are repairing old ones for desperate customers.( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)