Zimbabwe Mending Dollars

A currency trader mends an old and worn 2 dollar bill at a busy market in Harare, in this Monday, Oct, 26, 2020 photo. Worn out or shredded by rats, one dollar notes are king in Zimbabwe, beset by a continuing economic crisis. Crisp new notes are not coming into Zimbabwe, so enterprising traders are repairing old ones for desperate customers.( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

 Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — One dollar bills are king in Zimbabwe, beset by a worsening economic crisis, as shoppers rely on them to buy their daily bread and other small purchases.

Crisp new dollar notes are not coming into the southern African country, so enterprising traders are repairing old ones for desperate customers.

Formal businesses reject such notes, forcing people to sell them to traders for a fraction of their original value.

Informal street markets will usually -- with some negotiation — accept the glue-patched notes.

Zimbabwe’s booming informal economy employs about two-thirds of the population, according to the International Monetary Fund, so there are lots of such dirty dollars in circulation.

