COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (FOX Carolina) - USA Hockey is officially canceling its upcoming series of National Championships set to begin across the country March 26 along with the Disabled Hockey Festival over two weekends in Pittsburgh.
The championships affected include high school, youth, girls, adult, and sled teams. The Disabled Hockey Festival was slated for March 26-29 and April 2-5. All are canceled amidst the fear of spreading coronavirus.
“Safety of our participants has always been our top priority and with the current coronavirus situation, our executive committee unanimously decided to cancel these national events,” said Jim Smith, president of USA Hockey.
“We felt it was important to get the news of the cancellation out immediately,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re sure there will be many questions and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we together work through this unprecedented situation. While we're disappointed that we had to make this decision, we celebrate the success of USA Hockey teams across the country this year, as well as the time and effort so many people invested into these signature events. We’re thankful to our national sponsors, tournament directors, volunteers and so many others for their support in making hockey an enjoyable experience for all.”
The organization promised further updates online. They also note games and tournaments are played throughout the country at the local level that are not national-level events. Those are operated by districts, affiliates, local associations, or private operators, and decisions for local events are made by those organizations. USA Hockey is encouraging all involved to discuss how to move forward with local health officials and follow guidance from WHO and the CDC.
