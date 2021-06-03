HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) -- The spillway gates at Hartwell Dam will open this morning and rangers say the rushing water creates a sight you don't want to miss.
At 9:30 a.m. a team from the Army Corps of Engineers will open the spillway gates, or floodgates, at the top of the dam to make sure everything is functioning properly.
"We want to always make sure that we're ready for any sort of emergency here," said Lake Hartwell Recreation Chief Ranger Tanya Grant. "It's very beautiful. It looks like a large waterfall and people love to come out and see it because we don't' do it very often."
The test will last about 30 minutes, but Grant said people will begin claiming their spots to watch as early as 8:30 a.m.
"I can't wait to see it. I hadn't ever seen it before," said Stacey Bowman, who was fishing at the dock.
It's a sight people don't get to see a lot. Testing happens every couple of years, but the gates have only been opened three times since the 60s for actual floods.
If you want to see the test in-person Grant said to park at Big Oaks Recreation Area in Georgia and walk the paved trail to near the dam. Visitors can also park at the SC Dam Viewing Area or Overlook Area on the South Carolina side and walk the paved trail to the dam. Visitors may also observe the test from designated areas below the dam on the Georgia side.
