COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced that seven people pled guilty to charges related to Medicaid fraud conspiracy.
DeHart said all of the defendants in the case are either former owners, employees, or business associates of Wrights Care Services. Wright Care Services is a North Carolina- based company that provides rehabilitative behavioral health services.
“Health care fraud will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “It is a betrayal of public trust and diverts scarce resources from Americans who need health care coverage.”
DeHart said evidence from the investigation showed that Wrights Care Services was approved by South Carolina Medicaid to provide behavioral health services in 2014. During that time, Wrights Care maintained associated franchise locations in Columbia, Spartanburg, Pickens, Cheraw, Society Hill, Bennettsville, Hartsville, and Conway. However, Dehart said Wrights Care Services did not provide qualified behavioral health services to the children in its care.
Despite their failure to provide services, members of the conspiracy submitted inflated bills and false medical records to receive payment from Medicaid, DeHart said.
South Carolina Medicate audited Wright Care Services in 2015. According to DeHart, members of the conspiracy met in Columbia for a “note party” to forge signatures and falsify records for audit.
During the conspiracy, Wrights Care and its affiliated franchises submitted bills worth a total of $6,657,810.43 to Medicaid.
According to DeHart, the following suspect have pled guilty in this case.
- 39-year-old Daniel Wright from Greensboro, North Carolina
- 35-year-old Glenn Pair from Baltimore, Maryland
- 40-year-old John David Zachariah Wallace from Sugar Land, Texas
- 54-year-old Kathleen Dubose from Greensboro, North Carolina
- 47-year-old Sherel Lawson from Summerfield, North Carolina
- 37-year-old Latasha Bethea from Fayetteville, North Carolina
- 47-year-old Tonya Strickland Hall from Greensboro, North Carolina
Each defendant faces up to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to defraud the United States. They also face a fine of up to $250,000 and 3 years of supervision following their prison sentence.
