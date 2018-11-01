COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The latest installment in the "Halloween" films, shot in Charleston, is at the top of the box office, and the man behind the mask of murdered Michael Myers has connections to South Carolina.
The University of South Carolina tweeted out a scary little tidbit on Halloween night about the film: James J. Courtney, who portrays the killer, is a proud alum.
You might have heard that the new #HalloweenMovie is ranked No. 1 at the box office. What you might not know is that masked murderer Michael Myers is played by ‘81 @UofSC and @UofSC_SJMC alumnus @jamesjcourtney. Look for our killer interview with Courtney soon. pic.twitter.com/OaD42RI9By— USC CIC (@UofSC_CIC) October 31, 2018
Courtney earned a journalism degree from USC in 1981 according to USC's official Twitter accounts, and they promised a "killer" interview with their alum.
To his credit, Courtney was certainly in the Halloween spirit Wednesday night with a perfectly ominous tweet.
Happy Halloween 🎃🔪— James Jude Courtney (@jamesjcourtney) October 31, 2018
Courtney has definitely blended into the role of Micheal Myers well; a quick look at his Twitter feed shows several retweets from fans dressed as the horror icon.
Spooks and action are all part of Courtney's repertoire; he is both actor and stuntman in the 2018 film, and has played roles in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" and 1993's "Firearm" according to his website.
If you want to see the USC alum on the big screen, or just want some murderous thrills, "Halloween" is showing in theaters.
