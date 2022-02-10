COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks announced this year's Garnet and Black Spring football game will be under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium.
South Carolina Athletics said the game will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 and will be a part of a "Big Gamecock Weekend" of activities. Admission to the game is free for all fans.
"Gamecock fans have always liked their football under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium," said Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer in a news release. "Our team will be fired up finishing a tough spring practice season performing in front of a great crowd for our Garnet and Black Spring Football Game."
The department said festivities for the game will begin with a pre-game concert by Patrick Davis in the Gamecock Park amphitheater from 5 p.m. to 6:30 pm. Following the game, there will be a post-game fireworks show in Williams-Brice Stadium.
We're told concessions will be available during the spring game, including beer and wine sales.
The Gamecock baseball team will host Ole Miss at Founders Park starting at 1 p.m., with a block party before the game outside the stadium.
MORE NEWS: Joe Cunningham proposes legalizing sports betting in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.