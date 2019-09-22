SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The University of South Carolina has released a statement after a local Columbia newspaper published a controversial headline about quarterback Ryan Hilinski, this weekend.
Following USC's loss to Missouri, The State Newspaper sports section used a play on words in their headline saying, "Hilinski Hope Sinks."
Hilinski Hope is a nonprofit set up by his family, in honor of his older brother who committed suicide while in college.
The newspaper posted an apology on Twitter in regards to the headline.
We're deeply sorry about this unfortunate headline. There are no excuses. We've reached out to the family and the university to offer our regrets, and are making a very necessary re-evaluation of our print processes.— The State Newspaper (@thestate) September 22, 2019
Our sincerest apologies to the Hilinski family today for the unfortunate headline in our print edition today. Hilinski’s Hope works to raise awareness about mental health issues, especially for student-athletes.— The State Newspaper (@thestate) September 22, 2019
You're right, an apology can't right this very upsetting error. Still, we deeply regret what happened here today. We're making a necessary re-evaluation of our print processes and will have more to share soon.— The State Newspaper (@thestate) September 22, 2019
Although the connection between the headline and the foundation was unintentional, there is no excuse for such poor wording and we have reached out to the family and university to express our regrets.— The State Newspaper (@thestate) September 22, 2019
The print editions of our company’s newspapers in both South Carolina and North Carolina are put together by copy editors based in Charlotte. They handle duties such as trimming stories to available space, editing photo captions and rewording long headlines /2— The State Newspaper (@thestate) September 22, 2019
into the space made available by the design of the page. In this situation, the copy editor chose to highlight in the headline the reporter’s wording in the first paragraph about the renewed hope Ryan Hilinski’s performance had brought to the team. /3— The State Newspaper (@thestate) September 22, 2019
The University of South Carolina also released a statement in regards to the headline:
"Hilinksi's Hope means so much to the Hilinski family, their friends, Gamecock Nation, college football fans across the country and those who have been affected by someone suffering from mental illness. We were appalled to see this morning's headline in The State newspaper that seemed cavalier about the seriousness of the mental health issue. It demonstrated a level of unprofessional and irresponsible journalism, and we find it unacceptable that the major daily newspaper in the hometown of our University would use such a headline in their game story. We don't believe their apology is enough. We urge The State to be a leader in advocating and destigmatizing mental illness by making a very public effort to help fund and provide educational awareness to this very real problem."
