SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The University of South Carolina has released a statement after a local Columbia newspaper published a controversial headline about quarterback Ryan Hilinski, this weekend. 

Following USC's loss to Missouri, The State Newspaper sports section used a play on words in their headline saying, "Hilinski Hope Sinks."

Hilinski Hope is a nonprofit set up by his family, in honor of his older brother who committed suicide while in college.

The newspaper posted an apology on Twitter in regards to the headline.

The University of South Carolina also released a statement in regards to the headline: 

"Hilinksi's Hope means so much to the Hilinski family, their friends, Gamecock Nation, college football fans across the country and those who have been affected by someone suffering from mental illness. We were appalled to see this morning's headline in The State newspaper that seemed cavalier about the seriousness of the mental health issue. It demonstrated a level of unprofessional and irresponsible journalism, and we find it unacceptable that the major daily newspaper in the hometown of our University would use such a headline in their game story. We don't believe their apology is enough. We urge The State to be a leader in advocating and destigmatizing mental illness by making a very public effort to help fund and provide educational awareness to this very real problem."

