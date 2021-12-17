GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Six players on the University of South Carolina men’s basketball team will miss the game against Clemson Saturday due to COVID-19 and injuries, according to head coach Frank Martin.
However, those players who previously tested positive for COVID-19 will get their results around 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.
The team is scheduled to leave around 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, according to Martin.
Martin said Clemson head coach Brad Brownell will also be part of the decision on if the game will be played Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.
