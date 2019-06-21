(FOX Carolina) -- The University of South Carolina is increasing it's tuition for in-state students by .6 percent, the USC officials announced.
The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees approved a budget plan that reduces administrative costs and prioritizes South Carolina residents by holding tuition increases for in-state students on the Columbia campus to a historically low 0.6 percent.
Last year tuition for in-state students was increased by 2.9 percent, which at the time was the lowest increase in two decades.
Per-semester undergraduate tuition this fall in Columbia will be $6,344 for in-state residents and $16,964 for non-residents, although most residents pay much less as a result of the statewide lottery scholarship program. The slight tuition increase in Columbia will be used to cover a portion of rising employee retirement costs.
University leaders credited additional state support for keeping tuition in-check. This year’s budget passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor included an additional $18.7 million in funding for university system operations as well as $36.8 million in one-time funding for system-wide capital needs.
“We worked closely with lawmakers this year to ensure investment in higher education was a priority, and the additional support we received had a direct impact on our ability to keep our tuition increase as low as possible,” said President Harris Pastides.
“Specifically, we’d like to thank Hugh Leatherman, Harvey Peeler and Vincent Sheheen in the Senate; Jay Lucas, Murrell Smith and Gary Simrill in the House; and Gov. McMaster for their efforts to make the dream of earning a college degree more attainable for South Carolina students.”
