COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina announced on Friday that Michael Amiridis will be its next president.
According to a release from the school, Amiridis will serve as the university's 30th president and was selected during a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday.
Amiridis was a provost at South Carolina from 2009 through 2015 and was most recently the Chancellor at the University of Illinois Chicago, according to UofSC. He also served at South Carolina as a professor, dean of the College of Engineering and Computing and as the university's executive vice president.
Amiridis will begin his tenure as president in the summer, according to a release from the university.
In a statement released by the school's newest president, Amiridis shared his thoughts on his new position at UofSC.
“I’m excited and honored to return to the University of South Carolina as its next president. Through academics, research and its vibrant culture, the university system is critically important to the people of South Carolina and to the state’s future. I feel privileged to be able to lead this great institution.”
