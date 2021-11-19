COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The University of South Carolina plans to freeze tuition statewide for the 2022-2023 academic year, the university announced Friday.
This move makes it the fourth year in a row that the university has kept tuition at the same rate.
Interim President Harris Pastides said announcing tuition costs for the next academic year this fall instead of in June will help students and families better plan for the future.
“The global pandemic has led to prolonged budget uncertainty for many South Carolina families,” said Pastides. “I hope that we can give some comfort to both current and future students that we recognize these challenges and that our institution is committed to offering affordable degree programs.”
Undergraduate tuition will stay at $6,344 for in-state students and $16,964 for non-resident students on the Columbia campus, according to the university.
However, the university says most students will pay less thanks to widely available need and merit-based scholarships.
