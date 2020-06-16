(FOX Carolina) -- The President of the University of South Carolina, Bob Calsen has announced his support in renaming a women's dorm named after a man who performed medical experiments on slaves, he said in a message to students, faculty and staff.
Caslen said in his message he is formally asking the board of trustees to rename the building at the Friday meeting, but did not mention a replacement or alternative name in the message.
The building is named after James Marion Sims, who is considered the father of modern gynecology. He also was a slaveholder.
