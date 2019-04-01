COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The last week has been extremely tough for the Gamecock community.
Just days after student Samantha Josephson was kidnapped, and eventually killed after she mistakenly got in a car she thought was her Uber, officials everywhere are urging rideshare safety.
University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides sent a letter to his students Monday, urging them to embrace a new pledge of safety when it comes to using rideshare services.
Pastides asks, in memory of Samantha, that students don't use a service without doing the following:
- Ensure the license plate, make, model and color of the vehicle match what's in your app and the driver matches the photo and name in the app; AND
- Ask the driver "WHAT'S MY NAME?" If s/he doesn't say your name, DO NOT get into the vehicle
The university president also said he met with Samantha's family during a vigil for the 21-year-old. He says they are strong, but will need the community's support as they begin a life without her:
I can tell you that they are a strong family. In fact, Samantha's family would like you to know how much your thoughts and support have meant to them in recent days. They will continue to need your Gamecock spirit and support even from afar. It's this same spirit that will help them and all of us to heal in this difficult time.
Pastides says he believes there is a lesson that everyone must learn that will honor Samantha's life, and keep them safe.
The president said he plans to spread awareness of his proposed pledge both at the university and across the nation.
"I pledge to work here at Carolina, as well as with colleges and public health authorities across the nation to promote awareness of this pledge and to educate college students everywhere about their safety," he said.
