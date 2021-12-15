Jason Brown

Jason Brown (FOX Carolina) 

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – University of South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown has announced he’ll enter the transfer portal, according to his Twitter account.

Brown said he’s entering the portal as a graduate transfer.

Brown released this statement on his Twitter account:

In the seven games Brown played in his USC career, he was 60-of-108 for 721 yards passing with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. 

