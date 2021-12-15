COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – University of South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown has announced he’ll enter the transfer portal, according to his Twitter account.
Brown said he’s entering the portal as a graduate transfer.
Brown released this statement on his Twitter account:
Thank you Carolina. 🖤— Jason Brown (@JasonBrown_QB) December 15, 2021
I’ll be in the portal as a Grad Transfer. pic.twitter.com/Jim6Xb6RQG
In the seven games Brown played in his USC career, he was 60-of-108 for 721 yards passing with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
