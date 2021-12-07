COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- University of South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White announced that he is leaving the school and declaring for the NFL Draft.
White announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday night.
Next Chapter 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TZhCKq9oYo— ZaQuandre White (@Iam_ZWhite) December 8, 2021
White joined the program in 2020 and spent two seasons with the team.
