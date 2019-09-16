COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina's freshman quarterback, Ryan Hilinski, was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for his performance against second-ranked Alabama on Saturday, according to a news release from USC.
Saturday was Hilinksi's second career start. During the game, he completed 36-of-57 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns against Alabama.
The 57 attempts were the second-most in a single-game in school history, topped only by the 58 that Steve Taneyhill threw against East Carolina in 1994. The 36 completions ranks third in school history, topped only by Taneyhill on two other occasions. Hiliniski is also only the second freshman in program history to throw for more than 300 yards against an SEC opponent. The first was Todd Ellis in 1986.
This weekend, Hilinski and the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1 SEC) will be on the road to face Missouri.
