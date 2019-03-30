ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A student-athlete on the USC Salkehatchie baseball team passed away on Friday.
FOX Carolina learned that Parker Neff, age 21, passed away on Friday. According to the team's website, Parker was originally from Greenville and graduated from Travelers Rest High School. At Salkehatchie, he was a redshirt sophomore playing shortstop and third base.
North Greenville University's baseball team also expressed they were in mourning, as they say Parker had previously played for them. NGU Baseball asked for prayers for Parker's loved ones in a tweet on Friday.
Just got heartbreaking news that a former member of our program, Parker Neff, passed away today. Parker was an awesome kid, always smiling, and was loved by all of his teammates. Please pray for his family, friends, and teammates during this impossible time.— NGU Baseball (@NGUBaseball) March 30, 2019
USC Lancaster's baseball program also expressed their condolences, noting the loss was deep for the entire baseball community in South Carolina.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the USC Salkehatchie baseball program. It’s a very sad day for the South Carolina baseball community.— USC Lancaster Baseball (@UsclBaseball1) March 30, 2019
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Allendale County Coroner and to the USC Salkehatchie baseball program for more information about Parker's life. We also have reached out to Greenville County Schools for any statements about his time at Travelers Rest High School.
