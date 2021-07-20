COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the University of South Carolina selected a leading recruiter to help with its search for a new president.
R. William Funk and Associates consulting firm, which is based in Dallas, Texas, was selected to immediately begin working to find a replacement for USC's Interim President Harris Pastides, according to university officials.
“Funk & Associates has extensive experience conducting successful searches for university presidents and chancellors across the United States. The firm’s recruiting strategies have helped place many impressive candidates, including minorities and women, at leading universities throughout the country and within South Carolina,” said Ernest Jenkins, chair of the Faculty Senate for the Palmetto College campuses and a member of the Presidential Candidate Search Committee in a news release. “These advantages, and their history of outreach to members of university communities, make them a compelling choice to assist us.”
University officials said R. William Funk & Associates previously recruited presidents and chancellors to 13 out of the 14 institutions in the
Southeastern Conference (SEC).
The firm's founder, Bill Funk, will begin recruiting efforts by personally interacting with the candidate pool and reporting directly to the Search Committee and the university's Board of Trustees.
MORE NEWS: Sheriff’s office to apply for federal grant, purchase new dive team equipment if approved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.