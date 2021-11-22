COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina held their annual pep rally on Monday night to kick off the rivalry week leading up to the South Carolina vs. Clemson football game this weekend.
The event took place at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the Bluff Road Intramural Fields in Columbia.
According to the school, the Tiger Burn tradition started from a clash between the fan bases in 1902. For the last twelve years, the tiger statue burned was designed and built by students from the school's chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
